MrBruh's Epic Blog

How I pwned half of America’s fast food chains, simultaneously.

Also checkout Eva’s blogpost of this event.

With an upbeat pling my console alerted me that my script had finished running, to be precise it was searching for exposed Firebase credentials on any of the hundreds of recent AI startups.

This was achieved through a public list of sites using the .ai TLD and parsing the site data (and any referenced .js bundles) for references to common Firebase initialisation variables.

Production : { apiKey : "AIza<Insert_Funny_Joke_Here>" , authDomain : "KFC.firebaseapp.com" , databaseURL : "https://KFC.firebaseio.com" , projectId : "KFC" , storageBucket : "KFC.appspot.com" , messagingSenderId : "123456789" }

My hunch was that in the rush to push their new shiny product, someone would take a shortcut and forget to implement proper security rules.

The hunch was right, and it was worse than I could’ve ever guessed.

Meet Chattr.ai

…The self proclaimed AI hiring system that claims to shave 88% of the time off hiring new people.

They provide their services to a massive number of fast food chains and other hourly employers around the United States, including but not limited to:

Applebees

Arbys

Chickfila

Dunkin

IHOP

KFC

Shoneys

Subway

Tacobell

Target

Wendys

The Vulnerability

If you drop the Firebase configuration from the JS bundle into Firepwn, you start out with zero permissions as you can see in the following screenshot.

But if you use Firebase’s registration feature to create a new user (you cannot register on their site), you get full privileges (read/write) to the Firebase DB.

The data it exposes includes and is not limited to:

Names

Phone numbers

Emails

Plaintext passwords (Only some account’s had exposed passwords)

(Only some account’s had exposed passwords) Locations of branches

Confidential messages

Shifts

For the following:

Chattr employees

Franchisee managers

Job applicants

It Gets… Worse?!

Yeah, it somehow manages to get even worse.

If you grab the list of admin users from /orgs/0/users , you can splice a new entry into it giving you full access to their Administrator dashboard.

As you can see below, it allows for even more control over their systems including accepting/denying applicants or even refunding payments made to Chattr.

Timeline (DD/MM)

06/01 - Vulnerability Discovered

09/01 - Write-up completed & Emailed to them

10/01 - Vulnerability patched

11/01 - Support ticket closed, no thanks or further contact received despite explicitly requesting it

Credits

To my friends who assisted me with this pentest and responsible disclosure of such